Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro teased for new UFC 249 card

UFC heavyweight contender Greg Hardy may be on tap to fight at the new UFC 249 card as opponent Yorgan de Castro teased an upcoming bout between the two.

Hardy and de Castro were scheduled to meet at UFC Columbus on March 28 but that card was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic. UFC president Dana White has been adamant that the UFC 249 card set for April 18 at a location TBD will still go on as planned, and the two heavyweights may be a part of that new card if it happens.

On Saturday, de Castro took to his Twitter and posted a photo of him and Hardy with a caption reading, “See you soon.” Check it out below.

See you soon

As one of the affected bouts from the postponed UFC Columbus event, it would certainly make sense for Hardy and de Castro to throw down at UFC 249, if this card is still to happen. White promised that if the new card does indeed come together the way he wants it to that it will feature a number of fan-friendly fights, and a heavyweight slugfest between de Castro and Hardy would certainly qualify as a fun fight.

Castro (6-0) is unbeaten in his MMA career so far, including a vicious KO win over Justin Tafa in his Octagon debut back at UFC 243. As for Hardy (5-2, 1 NC), he’s 2-2, 1 NC in the UFC so far with all five of his fights in the Octagon coming in 2019. The last time we saw Hardy, he dropped a unanimous decision to Alexander Volkov at UFC Russia.

Of course, there’s still no guarantee that this fight or UFC 249 itself will even still happen. While White has said all along the show will go on, due to the coronavirus pandemic it still feels like a longshot that it will go down as planned. But if White does get his way, then look for de Castro vs. Hardy to be part of the revamped card.

