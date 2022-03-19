UFC London: ‘Volkov vs. Aspinall’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to England for today’s UFC London event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall.

Volkov (34-9 MMA), a former Bellator heavyweight champion, was last seen in action at UFC 267 where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Marcin Tybura. That win was preceded by decision loss to Ciryl Gane.

Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall (11-2 MMA) will enter Saturday’s main event sporting a seven-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Sergey Spivak. All seven of the Brits recent wins have come by stoppage, six of which occurred in the very first round.

UFC London is co-headlined by a featherweight contest featuring Dan Hooker taking on hometown favorite Allen Arnold.

Hooker (21-11 MMA) returns to the featherweight division after dropping three of his last four fights at lightweight. In his most recent effort at UFC 267, ‘The Hangman’ was submitted by Islam Makhachev in less than three minutes.

As for Arnold Allen (17-1 MMA), ‘Almighty’ enters Saturday’s co-headliner sporting a ten-fight winning streak. During that impressive stretch the Ipswich product has scored wins over Gilbert Melendez, Nik Lentz and Sodiq Yusuff.

UFC London also features the return of fan favorite Paddy Pimblett who takes on Kazula Vargas in a lightweight affair.

Pimblett (17-3 MMA) made his Octagon debut in September of 2021, where he scored a first round TKO victory over Luigi Vendramini. The Liverpool native is one of the promotions hottest prospects and is looking to cement that status this evening.

Meanwhile, Kazula Vargas (12-4 MMA) has gone 1-2 since joining the UFC ranks in the summer of 2019. The Mexican standout earned a win over Rong Zhu in his most recent effort at UFC 261.

Get all of today’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC London Main card (ESPN+ at 4pm EST)

Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall –

Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker –

Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas –

Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato –

Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina –

Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria –

UFC London Prelims (ESPN+ at 1:30pm EST)

Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani –

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich –

Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig –

Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev –

Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed –

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cody Durden –

