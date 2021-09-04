UFC Vegas 36 Results: Tom Aspinall TKO’s Sergei Spivac (Video)

Today’s UFC Vegas 36 event is co-headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Tom Aspinall taking on Sergei Spivac.

Aspinall (10-2 MMA) enters the bout on a six-fight winning streak, which includes three straight victories under the UFC banner. In his most recent effort this past February, the British standout scored a submission win over UFC legend Andrei Arlovski.

Meanwhile, Sergei Spivac (13-2 MMA) will enter today’s co-main event sporting a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Aleksei Oleinik. ‘The Polar Bear’ has gone 4-2 since joining the UFC ranks in May of 2019.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 36 co-main event begins and Tom Aspinall comes out quickly. He lands a combination that backs Spivac up against the fence. The British heavyweight goes upstairs with a right hand. Sergei Spivax circles to his right and paws with his jab. Aspinall with a hard shot to the body of his opponent. Spivac shoots in for a takedown but Tom defends and lands a knee. He separates and lands a big elbow that drops Spivac. Big ground and pound now from Aspinall. This one is all over. Wow!

Official UFC Vegas 36 Result: Tom Aspinall def. Sergei Spivac via TKO in Round 1

