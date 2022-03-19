UFC London Results: Paul Craig stops Nikita Krylov in Round 1 (Video)

Today’s UFC London preliminary fight card features a highly anticipated light heavyweight bout between Nikita Krylov and Paul Craig.

Krylov (26-9 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev in his most recent effort thirteen months ago. Prior to that setback, ‘The Miner’ had earned a decision victory over Johnny Walker.

Meanwhile, Paul Craig (16-4-1 MMA) is currently sporting a five-fight unbeaten streak, going 4-0-1 during that stretch. The Scotsman earned a first round TKO victory over Jamahal Hill in his latest effort at UFC 263.

Round one of this light heavyweight contest begins and Nikita Krylov lands a front kick and then a pair of jabs. Paul Craig shoots in and takes the fight to the ground. The fighters scramble and Krylov is now in top position. He moves to half guard and begins to land some short punches. Elbows now from Nikita. He postures up and lands some heavy shots. A big hammer fist gets through and rocks the Scotsman. Krylov postures up again and rains down another set of heavy punches. Just over a minute remains in the opening round. Paul Craig looks to roll for a triangle choke. He locks it up. This one is all over!

Official UFC London Result: Paul Craig def. Nikita Krylov via submission at 3:57 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Craig fight next following his submission victory over Krylov this evening in England?