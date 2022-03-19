UFC London Results: Allen Arnold stops Dan Hooker in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC London event is co-headlined by a featherweight contest featuring Dan Hooker taking on hometown favorite Allen Arnold.

Hooker (21-12 MMA) returns to the featherweight division after dropping three of his last four fights at lightweight. In his most recent effort at UFC 267, ‘The Hangman’ was submitted by Islam Makhachev in less than three minutes.

As for Arnold Allen (18-1 MMA), ‘Almighty’ enters Saturday’s co-headliner sporting a ten-fight winning streak. During that impressive stretch the Ipswich product has scored wins over Gilbert Melendez, Nik Lentz and Sodiq Yusuff.

Round one of the UFC London co-main event begins and Dan Hooker quickly takes the center of the Octagon and establishes his jab. Arnold Allen lands a nice low kick and then circles to his right. Hooker cuts him off and begins to press the action. Allen responds with a massive combination. He is all over Dan Hooker. ‘The Hangman’ clips him with a big punch. Allen eats it and continues to unleash. Hooker creates some separation and appears to be ok. Allen lands a big left hand and then a high kick. Another huge flurry. This one is all over folks! WOW!

Official UFC London Result: Arnold Allen def. Dan Hooker via TKO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Allen fight next following his TKO victory over Hooker this evening in England?