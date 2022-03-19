Pros react after Allen Arnold TKO’s Dan Hooker at UFC London

Tonight’s UFC London event was co-headlined by a featherweight contest featuring Dan Hooker taking on hometown favorite Allen Arnold.

Hooker (21-12 MMA) was returning to the featherweight division after dropping three of his last four fights at lightweight. In his most previous effort at UFC 267, ‘The Hangman’ was submitted by Islam Makhachev in less than three minutes.

As for Arnold Allen (18-1 MMA), ‘Almighty’ had entered Saturday’s co-headliner sporting a ten-fight winning streak. During that impressive stretch the Ipswich product had scored wins over Gilbert Melendez, Nik Lentz and Sodiq Yusuff.

Tonight’s UFC London co-main event proved to be an absolute slugfest, with Dan Hooker taking the brunt of those punches. Arnold Allen was able to connect with a good combination early but then appeared to be clipped by a counter punch from ‘The Hangman’. Despite that, Allen pressed forward and proceeded to unleash a plethora of heavy strikes which ultimately forced the referee to step in and stop the contest.

Official UFC London Result: Arnold Allen def. Dan Hooker via TKO (punches) in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Hooker vs. Allen’ below:

Bro that whole card has been unreal 🔥🔥🔥🤯🤯 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 19, 2022

Arnold is lighting him up!!! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 19, 2022

That deserves POTN #UFCLondon — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 19, 2022

Crazy finishes tonight. This card is better than PPV event 👊🏼#UFCLondon — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 19, 2022

Omg ! So happy for the kid @Arnoldbfa !!! #UFCLondon what a performance — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 19, 2022

Arnold is the real deal. Good everywhere 🎉 — Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) March 19, 2022

Who would you like to see Arnold Allen fight next following his TKO victory over Dan Hooker this evening at UFC London?