UFC London Bonus Report: Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett among four POTN winners

The Octagon returned to England for today’s UFC London event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall.

Tonight’s ‘Blaydes vs. Aspinall’ main event did not result in the thrilling back and forth contest most fans were anticipating. Instead, the hometown fighter in Aspinall suffered a knee injury in the early stages of the opening round which left him unable to continue.

The co-main event of UFC London featured a middleweight contest between Jack Hermansson and Chris Curtis. The bout resulted in a unanimous decision victory for ‘The Joker’, who utilized a heavy leg kick gameplan to outpoint his American adversary.

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Molly McCann pocketed an extra $50k for her first round TKO victory over Hannah Goldy on today’s main card. For a second straight fight, ‘Meatball’ was able to connect with a spinning back elbow that led to the finish.

Performance of the night: Paddy Pimblett earned an extra $50k for his second round submission victory over Jordan Leavitt. ‘The Baddy’ locked in a rear-naked choke submission which forced the American to tapout (see that here).

Performance of the night: Nikita Krylov pocketed an extra $50k for his first round destruction of former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson. ‘The Miner’ dropped ‘The Mauler‘ on two occasions in the first round before finishing the fight.

Performance of the night: Jonathan Pearce earned an extra $50k for his second round TKO victory over Makwan Amirkhani on today’s prelims.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of today’s UFC London event?