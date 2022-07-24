Drake promises to buy Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann new Rolex watches after hitting $2 million parlay at UFC London

Drake has promised to buy Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann new Rolex watches after hitting a $2 million parlay at UFC London.

The Liverpool natives, Pimblett (19-3 MMA) and McCann (13-4 MMA), both competed on the main card of this afternoon’s UFC event in London, England.

Prior to the commencement of the main card, rapper Drake placed a $2 million parlay on ‘The Baddy’ and ‘Meatball Molly’ to win their respective fights.

Molly McCann was the first to take to the Octagon, squaring off with Hannah Goldy (6-3 MMA) in a flyweight contest. For the second fight in a row, ‘Meatball Molly’ was able to utilize a spinning back elbow to score a bonus-worthy stoppage victory.

Soon after it was Paddy Pimblett’s turn to make the walk as he collided with Jordan Leavitt (10-2 MMA) in a lightweight bout. After a back and forth opening round, ‘The Baddy’ was able to take the back of his American adversary in Round Two. From there, the Liverpudlian secured a rear-naked choke which forced Leavitt to tapout (see that here).

Both Molly McMann and Paddy Pimblett were awarded $50k POTN bonuses for their stoppage wins at UFC London. In addition, the pair announced that they will be collecting new Rolex watches courtesy of Drake and his big win.

Drake is buying Paddy and Molly Rolex watches. #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/IPreTg7nNU — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) July 23, 2022

Paddy Pimblett has now gone a perfect 3-0 since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2021. Prior to defeating Jordan Leavitt this afternoon, ‘The Baddy’ was coming off back-to-back first round stoppage victories over Rodrigo Vargas and Luigi Vendramini.

As for Molly McCann, today’s victory marked the 32-year-old’s third in a row. ‘Meatball Molly’ has gone 6-3 since joining the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2018.

