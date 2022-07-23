Pros react after Curtis Blaydes defeats Tom Aspinall via TKO at UFC London

By
Chris Taylor
-
Curtis Blaydes, Tom Aspinall, UFC London

Today’s UFC London event was headlined by a key heavyweight matchup featuring Curtis Blaydes taking on Tom Aspinall.

Blaydes (17-3 MMA) had entered the main event sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Chris Daukaus. ‘Razor’ had gone 6-1 over his past seven fights overall, with his lone loss in that time coming against Derrick Lewis.

Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall (12-3 MMA) had entered the Octagon boasting an eight-fight winning streak, with all of those victories coming by way of stoppage. The Brit had earned a submission victory over Alexander Volkov in his most previous effort this past March.

Today’s UFC London main event did not result in the thrilling back and forth contest most fans were anticipating. Instead, the hometown fighter in Aspinall suffered a knee injury in the early stages of the opening round which left him unable to continue.

Official UFC London Result: Curtis Blaydes def. Tom Aspinall via TKO (knee injury) in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Blaydes vs. Aspinall’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Curtis Blaydes defeating Tom Aspinall at UFC London:

Who would you like to see Curtis Blaydes fight next following his TKO victory over Tom Aspinall this evening in England? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

