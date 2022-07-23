Pros react after Curtis Blaydes defeats Tom Aspinall via TKO at UFC London

Today’s UFC London event was headlined by a key heavyweight matchup featuring Curtis Blaydes taking on Tom Aspinall.

Blaydes (17-3 MMA) had entered the main event sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Chris Daukaus. ‘Razor’ had gone 6-1 over his past seven fights overall, with his lone loss in that time coming against Derrick Lewis.

Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall (12-3 MMA) had entered the Octagon boasting an eight-fight winning streak, with all of those victories coming by way of stoppage. The Brit had earned a submission victory over Alexander Volkov in his most previous effort this past March.

Today’s UFC London main event did not result in the thrilling back and forth contest most fans were anticipating. Instead, the hometown fighter in Aspinall suffered a knee injury in the early stages of the opening round which left him unable to continue.

Official UFC London Result: Curtis Blaydes def. Tom Aspinall via TKO (knee injury) in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Blaydes vs. Aspinall’ below:

LFG Main Event gotta rock with the other guy from the Chi @RazorBlaydes265 Show him that Windy City power!!!#UFCLondon #mainevent — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 23, 2022

It‘ Tiiiiime for the MAIN EVENT !!! #UFCLondon — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) July 23, 2022

The #UFCLondon main event ends in a victory for @RazorBlaydes265 after an unfortunate knee injury to Tom Aspinall. pic.twitter.com/Ek5GsUIZEr — UFC (@ufc) July 23, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Curtis Blaydes defeating Tom Aspinall at UFC London:

That’s unfortunate best wishes for Tom smh!!!#UFCLondon — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 23, 2022

Two main events in a row like this?! WTF?? #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 23, 2022

zikei mano Liguei pra ver a luta principal e rolou isso Só desejo uma rápida recuperação pro Aspinall#UFCnoCombate — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) July 23, 2022

DAMN I hope it's not a ACL or MCL. 😰 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 23, 2022

2 weeks straight the Main Event ends with injury in the first round smh we give our body’s to this game!!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 23, 2022

Everyone I need your help, so hypothetically @afellers01 goes to a sports book and places a bet on the fight that just ended. Does he lose or does that sports book void all bets. I mean Blaydes did post fight interview. Come guys let DC know — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 23, 2022

If Aspinall lost

Somebody cheated — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) July 23, 2022

I just saw a clip of Tom Aspinall's injury. I wish him a quick recover. God bless you and your family. You'll surpass I know Razon and Aspinall would delivery #UFCLondon — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) July 23, 2022

Great show at #UFCLondon tonight, the prelims were a bit slow but then electrified as we got onto the main card especially from the scousers.

Gutted for my main man Tom but this shit happens especially when ur fighting the highest of level fighters… trust me I know… x — D (@darrentill2) July 23, 2022

