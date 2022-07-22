UFC London: ‘Blaydes vs. Aspinall’ Weigh-in Results

The UFC heads back to London, England on Saturday for UFC London.

In the main event, Curtis Blaydes takes on Tom Aspinall in a crucial heavyweight fight. It’s the second straight main event for Aspinall who submitted Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC London in March. Blaydes, meanwhile, knocked out Chris Daukaus back in March after defeating Jairzinho Rozenstruik by decision to return to the win column after suffering a KO loss to Derrick Lewis.

The co-main event of UFC London sees Jack Hermansson take on short-notice replacement Chris Curtis. Hermansson was supposed to face Darren Till but the Brit was forced out of the bout due to an injury. ‘The Joker’ is coming off a split decision loss to Sean Strickland and is just 2-3 in his last five. Curtis, meanwhile, enters UFC London as he is 3-0 in the UFC and coming off a decision win over Rodolfo Vieira. He also holds KO wins over Brendan Allen and Phil Hawes.

The UFC London main card also sees Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann return to fight at home while Alexander Gustafsson returns to 205lbs against Nikita Krylov. Opening up the main card is a light heavyweight scrap between Volkan Oezdemir vs. Paul Craig.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Ahead of UFC London, all 28 fights hit the scales Friday morning and every fighter made weight with ease.

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes (260) vs. Tom Aspinall (251)

Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Chris Curtis (186)

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Paddy Pimblett (156) vs. Jordan Leavitt (155)

Nikita Krylov (204) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (205)

Molly McCann (125.5) vs. Hannah Goldy (125)

Paul Craig (206) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (205.5)

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Prelims

Mason Jones (155.5) vs. Ludovit Klein (155)

Marc Diakiese (156)vs. Damir Hadzovic (156)

Nathaniel Wood (145.5) vs. Charles Rosa (145)

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Makwan Amirkhani (145.5) vs. Jonathan Pearce (145)

Muhammad Mokaev (126) vs. Charles Johnson (125.5)

Jai Herbert (155) vs. Kyle Nelson (155)

Victoria Leonardo (125.5) vs. Mandy Bohm (125)

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Claudio Silva (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170)

Will you be watching UFC London on Saturday?