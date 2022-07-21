Pro fighters make their picks for Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall

In the main event of UFC London, an intriguing heavyweight clash headlines the card as Curtis Blaydes takes on rising contender Tom Aspinall. Heading into the fight, Blaydes is a +114 underdog while the Brit is a -146 favorite on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. Heading into the fight, the pros are slightly leaning towards Aspinall to get the win at home and prove he’s a legit contender.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall:

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: Tom Aspinall is solid, his grappling is solid and he is quick and has good hands. I think he can catch Blaydes and get a win at home.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: That’s a really tough fight and I could see both guys winning but I’ll say Curtis Blaydes as his wrestling and experience will be the difference.

Charles Rosa, UFC featherweight: Oh man, that is a tough one but I think Tom Aspinall. I think he has the full package, can wrestle or keep it standing, and is at home so I think he gets it done.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: Man, that is a tough one. Off the top of my head it is tough to beat Curtis Blaydes with his wrestling. I’m going with Blaydes but I could see it going either way.

Jonathan Pearce, UFC featherweight: Tom Aspinall. He can keep not standing and piece up Blaydes.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: That is a tough one, I really like Tom Aspinall but Curtis Blaydes is gritty and tough. However, I think Aspinall can get it done.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I’m going to go with Curtis Blaydes, I think he will just outwrestle Aspinall.

Orion Cosce, UFC welterweight: Aspinall has been on a roll and that should be a good fight. I think Aspinall makes a statement at home.

Kyle Nelson, UFC lightweight: I’m a big fan of Tom Aspinall, I like his striking as he has crisp boxing but I think the worst matchup for him is Curtis Blaydes. I’m leaning towards Blaydes as I think he can use his wrestling to extend the fight and get Aspinall tired.

Fighters picking Curtis Blaydes: Adrian Yanez, Billy Quarantillo, Mario Bautista, Kyle Nelson

Fighters picking Tom Aspinall: Alex Morono, Charles Rosa, Jonathan Pearce, Dustin Jacoby, Orion Cosce

Who do you think will win at UFC London, Curtis Blaydes or Tom Aspinall?