Valentina Shevchenko responds to callouts from “sad” fighters Casey O’Neill and Maycee Barber: “If they don’t talk something bad or something ugly, they feel sad in life”

Valentina Shevchenko has responded to callouts from Casey O’Neill and Maycee Barber.

After Schevchenko edged out a split decision over Taila Santos, both Barber and O’Neill thought the flyweight champ was exposed. O’Neill thought the fight proved Shevchenko is not as dominant as many make her out to be, but the flyweight champ disagrees and doesn’t like the comments from the rising prospects in the division.

“The trash-talkers like Casey [O’Neill] and Maycee Barber, don’t give food for them, just let them speak something bad about someone because I think this is their energy,” Shevchenko said on The MMA Hour. “If they don’t talk something bad or something ugly, they feel sad in life. So this is why I feel they felt they had to say something. For example, Maycee just came back from her injury, Casey she doesn’t have much to do just to speak because she’s injured.

“I think it’s the same that it was before. They can think whatever they want, but it’s one thing to pretend that they know and another thing to be inside of the octagon and try it and do it and make it [real],” Shevchenko continued. “Yes, they can work on their things, but it will never work because every time I will find the way to win and continue winning, and defend my flyweight [title]. Because you see it, but before you feel it, you never know it.”

Although Maycee Barber and Casey O’Neill thought Valentina Shevchenko got exposed, she still is the flyweight champ and has defended her strap seven times.

As for Barber, she is coming off a decision win over Jessica Eye and is likely two or three wins away from fighting for the belt and facing Shevchenko. O’Neill, meanwhile, is currently rehabbing her torn ACL but has been impressive in her UFC career.

