UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev responds to recent accusations from Phuket Top Team: “My side of the story”

UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev is responding to recent accusations from Phuket Top Team.

Former kickboxer Rafael Fiziev (12-1 MMA) made his UFC debut in April of 2019, losing to Magomed Mustafaev (14-3 MMA) via TKO. Since then, ‘Ataman’ has won six in a row in the Octagon, his most recent victory coming against Rafael dos Anjos (32-14 MMA) in July of last year.

Rafael Fiziev, 29, also has quite the accomplishment of receiving UFC ‘Fight of the Night’ performance bonuses in his last 5 fights.

Even though with all that success, Fiziev is also accused of skipping out on three months’ worth of rent payments, this according to Phuket Top Team (PTT) in Thailand:

#PayYourRent Fiziev owes 3 months rent for over 3 years to Thai house owner.

Has written to them saying he would pay multiple times, but never has. Doesn’t dispute owing rent just doesn’t want want to pay it.@Justin_Gaethje please collect the rent 👊🏼 — Phuket Top Team (@PhuketTopTeam) January 16, 2023

That callout to have Justin Gaethje ‘collect the rent’ is because Rafael Fiziev will be meeting Gaethje (23-4 MMA) in the Octagon on March 18th at UFC 286 in London, England in a lightweight bout.

Gaethje, 34, will be entering the cage having lost 2 of his last 3 fights. It was Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) who most recently defeated ‘The Highlight’ in May of 2022 at UFC 274.

Rafael Fiziev has decided to address his side of the story concerning the ‘missed’ rent, taking to ‘Twitter‘ the fighter said:

My side of the story… pic.twitter.com/ipIRgm2x73 — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) January 18, 2023

“At the end of 2015 I came to Phuket, Thailand to kickstart my professional career. Upon arrival Phuket Top Team offered me free training in exchange of representing the team and 10% commission from all my fights. Since that time my every Muay Thai and MMA fight I represented PTT and my % like I should. In 2016 I competed at Muay Thai grand prix called Toyota Marathon and from promised 200K THB purse I receive only 117K from the gym. I didn’t say anything at that time, I kept continuing fighting and representing the gym. In the December of 2016 I returned to Phuket with my pregnant wife and moved in to the 10 sq m room which was provided to me by the gym, once again in exchange of representing the team and paying my 10% from each purse. At the next Toyota Marathon I made it to the final and was supposed to get paid 300K THB for that, but again I got paid only 121K THB without any meaningful explanation. I closed my eyes one more time. In June of 2017 when my son was born, I moved out from that room. I fought MMA in Road FC where I broke my hand, represented the gym and paid my % after the win. After that in August of 2017, I received the offer to work as a kickboxing coach at Tiger Muay Thai, which was great opportunity for me because with broken hand and with newborn son I couldn’t provide for my family with fighting in near future anymore. Before leaving and making decision I messaged PTT owner Boyd Clarke to tell it how it is, that if he can’t offer me something similar, I have to take this opportunity. He didn’t take it well and ever since he has been threatening me, claiming I owe money to the gym, now the story changed that I owe money to some Thai house owner.”

Rafael Fiziev continued:

“Multiple times I tried to meet him to find some solution, we even agreed to meet once but he didn’t show up. In my opinion its’ not about money, he just wants to use this to try drag my name in the dirt every time I fight or have fight announcement. I don’t care if someone will believe him, this story doesn’t bother me. I represented the gym very well, paid my %, got paid less than what I’ve been promised. I made $250K with bonuses alone, do you think I wouldn’t pay the debt, if I really owed that money? Anyway, it will the last time, I’m addressing this nonsense. I don’t have any bad blood with anyone, I won’t curse him of mention other crazy things he said and did.”

So, there you have it, Rafael Fiziev has now told his side of the story. Perhaps this will silence PTT.

Will you be watching Fiziev vs Gaethje at UFC 286? Do you think 'Ataman' can keep his winning streak alive?

