UFC on ESPN 11 medical suspensions: Josh Emmett facing long absence

The medical suspensions for last Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 11 card have been released, and as expected, co-main event star Josh Emmett is facing a long sit.
Emmett battled Shane Burgos in the UFC on ESPN 11 co-main event. While he ended up winning a unanimous decision, Burgos didn’t make it easy on him. Emmett wound up leaving the Octagon with a litany of serious injuries. Those injuries could keep him out of the cage for 180 days.
Most people would of quit or looked for a way out! I will NEVER QUIT!
1 Complete ACL tear
2 MCL Sprain with partial tearing
3 Bakers cyst rupture
4 Focal impact fracture of
femur on the lateral
5 Chondral defect (cartilage) on tibia laterally matching impact area #UFCVegas3
— Josh Emmett (@JoshEmmettUFC) June 23, 2020
The UFC on ESPN 11 card was headlined by a heavyweight showdown between ranked contenders Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov. Blaydes, who won the fight by decision, is facing a 45-day sit due to a sliced lip, while Volkov has been handed a 30-day suspension.
See the full suspensions for the card below (h/t MMA Junkie):
UFC on ESPN 11 Medical Suspensions:
- Curtis Blaydes: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to lip laceration.
- Alexander Volkov: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.
- Josh Emmett: Suspended 180 days or until MRI of left knee is cleared by orthopedic sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.
- Shane Burgos: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days or until laceration under right eye is cleared by a doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.
- Marion Reneau: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to a “hard fight”
- Belal Muhammad: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to right eyebrow laceration
- Roosevelt Roberts: Suspended 180 days or until MRI and x-ray of left elbow is cleared by an orthopedic medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Clay Guida: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 30 days
- Tecia Torres: Suspended 180 days or until left hand x-ray is cleared by orthopedic/sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Brianna van Buren: Suspended 180 days or until right hand is cleared by an orthopedic/sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Marc-Andre Barriault: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Oskar Piechota: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 21 days
- Cortney Casey: Suspended 180 days or until right hand and wrist x-rays are cleared by orthopedic/sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Justin Jaynes: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days or until right supraorbital laceration is cleared by a doctor
- Frank Camacho: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days
- Roxanne Modafferi: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Max Rohskopf: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to laceration above left eye
What was your favorite moment from UFC on ESPN 11?