UFC on ESPN 11 medical suspensions: Josh Emmett facing long absence

The medical suspensions for last Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 11 card have been released, and as expected, co-main event star Josh Emmett is facing a long sit.

Emmett battled Shane Burgos in the UFC on ESPN 11 co-main event. While he ended up winning a unanimous decision, Burgos didn’t make it easy on him. Emmett wound up leaving the Octagon with a litany of serious injuries. Those injuries could keep him out of the cage for 180 days.

Most people would of quit or looked for a way out! I will NEVER QUIT! 1 Complete ACL tear

2 MCL Sprain with partial tearing

3 Bakers cyst rupture

4 Focal impact fracture of

femur on the lateral

5 Chondral defect (cartilage) on tibia laterally matching impact area #UFCVegas3 — Josh Emmett (@JoshEmmettUFC) June 23, 2020



The UFC on ESPN 11 card was headlined by a heavyweight showdown between ranked contenders Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov. Blaydes, who won the fight by decision, is facing a 45-day sit due to a sliced lip, while Volkov has been handed a 30-day suspension.

See the full suspensions for the card below (h/t MMA Junkie):

UFC on ESPN 11 Medical Suspensions:

Curtis Blaydes: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to lip laceration.

Alexander Volkov: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Josh Emmett: Suspended 180 days or until MRI of left knee is cleared by orthopedic sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Shane Burgos: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days or until laceration under right eye is cleared by a doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Marion Reneau: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to a “hard fight”

Belal Muhammad: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to right eyebrow laceration

Roosevelt Roberts: Suspended 180 days or until MRI and x-ray of left elbow is cleared by an orthopedic medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Clay Guida: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 30 days

Tecia Torres: Suspended 180 days or until left hand x-ray is cleared by orthopedic/sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Brianna van Buren: Suspended 180 days or until right hand is cleared by an orthopedic/sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Marc-Andre Barriault: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Oskar Piechota: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 21 days

Cortney Casey: Suspended 180 days or until right hand and wrist x-rays are cleared by orthopedic/sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Justin Jaynes: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days or until right supraorbital laceration is cleared by a doctor

Frank Camacho: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days

Roxanne Modafferi: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Max Rohskopf: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to laceration above left eye

