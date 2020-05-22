UFC legend Ken Shamrock interested in fighting Mike Tyson

UFC legend Ken Shamrock is interested in a fight with Mike Tyson, who recently announced plans to end his retirement.

During an interview with Fight Network, Shamrock was asked if Tyson’s comeback plans have inspired him to return to competition. He responded by saying that he’s always interested in fighting, and ended up opening the door to a fight with Tyson himself.

“I’m always hungry to fight,” Shamrock said. “That’s in my DNA. I love doing it, I’ve always loved doing it. At the same time I’ve also got to be smart too, and understand that it has to be something that makes sense if I’m going to get in the ring. I’m not going to fight some 27-year-old in his prime. It would be ridiculous for me to do that.

“But if something made sense, I would do it,” Shamrock added. “I love competing. I’ve always loved competing. Someone like Mike Tyson would be a perfect fight for me, because it’s something I love doing. I love competing and I love competing against the best, so it’d be a perfect scenario for me.”

Ken Shamrock, who is now 56 years old, last fought in 2016, when he was defeated by fellow UFC Hall of Famer Royce Gracie in the Bellator cage. In his next most recent fight, he came up short against the late Kimbo Slice.

Mike Tyson, on the other hand, has not fought since 2005, when he was defeated by Kevin McBride in what was expected to be the final fight of his career. Despite his prolonged absence and his age, he’s already received offers from several parties interested in promoting his comeback, such as upstart bare-knuckle promotion BKFC.

Would you be interested in a fight between the combat sports legends Mike Tyson and Ken Shamrock?