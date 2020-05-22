Paige VanZant opens as big underdog against Amanda Ribas

UFC women’s flyweight Paige VanZant has opened up as a big betting underdog in her upcoming fight at UFC 251 against Amanda Ribas.

VanZant will take on Ribas at UFC 251, which is rumored to take place on Fight Island on July 11. The fight will take place at 125lbs. These two were previously scheduled to fight at UFC Brasilia before the fight was scratched to a VanZant injury. Now that she’s healthy again, the UFC matchmakers have decided to re-book the fight after Ribas publicly called VanZant out after beating her replacement opponent Randa Markos in Brazil.

Ahead of the event, the oddsmakers have released the opening odds for Ribas vs. VanZant, and they might surprise you. Check them out below courtesy of BestFightOdds.com.

UFC Fight Night: Fight Island: Amanda Ribas (-450) vs. Paige Vanzant (+350) https://t.co/1C7WofGUhK — BestFightOdds (@BestFightOdds) May 22, 2020

UFC 251 Odds

Amanda Ribas -450

Paige VanZant +350

Ribas opened as a -450 betting favorited. That means you would have to bet $450 to win $100. VanZant opened as a +350 betting underdog. That means you would have to bet $100 to win $350.

At first glance these odds seem very lopsided in Ribas’ favor, but you can understand why the oddsmakers favor her here. In her first three UFC fights, Ribas has dominated Emily Whitmire, Mackenzie Dern, and Markos and defeated them all in lopsided fashion and she’s quickly become a serious contender at 115lbs. For this fight, Ribas will be moving up to flyweight to take on VanZant, adding another level of intrigue to the bout.

VanZant will be returning to the Octagon after having not fought since a January 2019 submission win over Rachael Ostovich. Overall she has a 5-3 record in the UFC, though VanZant has never been able to elevate herself to contender status at either 115lbs or 125lbs. This fight against Ribas will mark the final fight on VanZant’s UFC contract, making it imperative for her to get her hand raised here.

Who do you like at these odds, Paige VanZant or Amanda Ribas?