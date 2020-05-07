Report: Mike Tyson offered $20M by BKFC

BKFC, an upstart bare knuckle fighting organization, has reportedly offered 53-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson a $20M deal.

Tyson recently announced his intention to end his retirement for a handful of exhibition bouts. What really sent the combat sports world into a frenzy of excitement, however, was footage of the boxing legend hitting mitts with famed MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro. Even at 53, Tyson looked absolutely lethal.

Amid Tyson’s comeback plans, there’s been plenty of speculation as to where he might end up fighting. Enter BKFC.

According to a report from Heavy.com, who spoke with BKFC President David Feldman, the organization has offered Tyson a hefty $20M deal for his services.

Feldman revealed that he hopes to have Tyson fight in the BKFC ring, but he’d also be interested in working with the former heavyweight champion in other ways.

“While we did make a guaranteed offer of $20 million for Mike [Tyson] to fight for BKFC, we’re open to many different options as to how we can work together. Obviously, the excitement of seeing Mike’s video showing himself training and desire to participate in exhibitions inspired us to reach out and make the offer.” Feldman said.

According to Heavy.com’s report, Tyson would be allowed to pick his opponent from any heavyweight currently signed to BKFC. The promotion’s roster of big men currently includes fighters like reigning champ Joey Beltran, and 48-year-old British boxing star Shannon Briggs — inarguably the most suitable opponent for Tyson at this juncture.

Would you be interested in seeing Mike Tyson compete in a bare knuckle bout under the BKFC banner?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/6/2020.