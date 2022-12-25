UFC legend Donald Cerrone is jacked up for the Holiday Season (Photo)

UFC legend Donald Cerrone has put on some serious muscle mass since announcing his retirement from MMA back in July.

Cerrone (36-17 MMA) retired from the sport immediately following his submission loss to fellow veteran Jim Miller (35-16 MMA) at UFC 276.

“I’m glad my boys got to be here. Here they come now. I don’t love it anymore, Joe (Rogan). It’s hard for me to get up (for this), and this is the longest camp I’ve had in a long time. I’m not complaining to anybody, but I don’t love it anymore.”

Donald Cerrone continued:

“I’m going to be a movie star baby! It’s time to bow out. I’ve got to know when. This was the perfect event man. A soldout crowd in Las Vegas. Talking to you, I’ve got my boys. It was one hell of a career man. Hopefully one day, I’m in the Hall of Fame. Thank you so much UFC.”

True to his word, Donald Cerrone appeared in the movie ‘Project Legion’ which debuted in select theaters on October 7th and was available on-demand and digitally by October 11th of this year.

Cerrone previously had a minor role in ‘Terror on the Prairie’, a film about a pioneering family who fights back against a gang of vicious outlaws that is terrorizing them on their newly built farm on the plains of Montana. The MMA legend has also appeared in movies such as ‘The Equalizer 2’ and ‘Spenser Confidential’.

‘Cowboy’ has most recently been making headlines after he shared a photo flaunting a bulked-up physique with the caption “Hello Darkness My Old Friend!”.

