Sean Strickland scolds fighters for paying tribute to UFC legend Stephan Bonnar

Sean Strickland is scolding fighters for paying tribute to UFC legend Stephan Bonnar.

UFC Hall of Famer, Stephan Bonnar passed away Thursday, December 22nd at the age of 45. Bonnar is survived by his wife, Andrea Brown and one son, Griffin Brandon.

Bonnar (15-9 MMA) died from ‘presumed heart complications while at work,’ the UFC said in a news release.

The light heavyweight fighter AKA “The American Psycho” fought Hall of Famers which included Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, Rashad Evans and Tito Ortiz during his seven-year career.

In a news release, UFC President Dana White, paid tribute to Bonnar:

“Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon. His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed.”

Bonnar will always be remembered for his legendary fight with Forrest Griffin. The Indianan fought 15 times under the UFC banner, retiring back in 2012. Bonnar did come out of retirement in November of 2014 and faced Tito Oritiz (21-12 MMA) at Bellator 131 in what was to be his last professional fight.

While tributes have poured in for Stephan Bonnar, UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland (25-5 MMA) has taken to scolding fighters for their love and support of the late MMA legend. In a video posted to ‘Instagram‘ Strickland had this to say:

Sean Strickland speaking absolute facts about the reaction to Stephan Bonnar’s death #RIPStephanBonnar pic.twitter.com/qNTwa5wFQO — Scrappers Digest (@scrappersdigest) December 25, 2022

“Stephan Bonnar just died and like my Instagram feed, Google is like flooded with like pictures of like people, ‘hey this is me and Stephan Bonnar training. We’re buddies like we used to hang out back in the day. Like I’m gonna post a picture about him and get double-tapped likes. But like man, the Stephan Bonnar I knew, was f***ing nuts. He was addicted to opioids, he got arrested, got kicked out of a hospital because they wouldn’t give him opioids. His gym went under during Covid. And you know me, I’m an a**hole, Like I’m an a**hole, I’m not gonna post a picture and say rest in peace.”

Continuing Strickland said:

“I’m an a**hole. But you f**king people that like after he died, you post pictures of him after he died in support and all this, like this man was losing his s**t. Where were you? And I’m not saying you had to be there for him, But you weren’t there for him then. Don’t be there for him now because now he doesn’t need it.”

Strickland, 31, never one to mince words, is sure to be ‘unpopular’ with his latest rants concerning Stephan Bonnar.

Do you agree with ‘Tarzan’s’ comments that if people weren’t there for him in his life when he needed support, why show the support to him after he’s gone?

