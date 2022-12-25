x
Fighters react after Stephan Bonnar passes away at age 45

Chris Taylor

The tragic news of Stephan Bonnar’s death sent shockwaves through the MMA community on Christmas Eve.

Tributes from current and former fighters flooded social media shortly following the UFC’s announcement on Twitter.

“The UFC family is saddened by the passing of UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends.”

Bonnar (15-9 MMA), a UFC Hall of Famer, was just 45 years old. The cause of his death has not been revealed at this time.

Stephan Bonnar was instrumental in the UFC becoming a mainstream commodity. His epic battle against Forrest Griffin in the TUF 1 Finale proved to be a main ingredient in the promotion becoming a household name.

“Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon,” stated UFC President Dana White in a release announcing Bonnar’s death. “His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed.”

Bonnar (15-9 MMA) scored victories over notable names such as Keith Jardine, Krzysztof Soszynski, James Irvin and Kyle Kingsbury during his UFC career.

Check out the tributes and reactions of fellow pro fighters below:

More reactions to the Stephan Bonnar passing away at age 45:

The American Psycho’ retired from mixed martial arts back in 2014, following a split decision setback to Tito Ortiz at Bellator 131.

Bonnar went on to try his hand at professional wrestling, even teaming up with fellow former UFC fighter Phil Baroni for a brief period of time.

The staff at BJPenn.com sends our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Stephan Bonnar during this difficult time. RIP Legend.

