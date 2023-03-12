UFC Las Vegas Results: Merab Dvalishvili defeats Petr Yan

Tonight’s UFC Las Vegas event is headlined by a key bantamweight matchup featuring Petr Yan taking on Merab Dvalishvili.

Yan (16-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The former bantamweight champion is coming off back-to-back split decision losses against Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling respectively.

Meanwhile, Merab Dvalishvili (15-4 MMA) will enter the contest sporting an eight-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Jose Aldo at UFC 278. ‘The Machine’ has not tasted defeat since 2018 when he suffered a submission loss to Ricky Simon.

Round one of the UFC Las Vegas main event begins and Petr Yan comes forward quickly. Dvalishvili dives on a single leg attempt. He gets the takedown but ‘No Mercy’ bounces right back up. Yan with a hard low kick. Merab replies with a good 1-2 combination. Both men with low kicks. Yan lands another. Dvalishvili goes upstairs with a high kick but Petr blocks it. Merab dives for a takedown but Yan stuffs it and lands a good counter. He follows that up with a kick to the body. Dvalishvili continues to work for takedowns, but Yan continues to do well with his defense. Two minutes remain in the opening round. Merab Dvalishvili with a nice left hook. Petr Yan answers with a pair of calf kicks. Another takedown attempt from Dvalishvili is stuffed. He pushes Yan against the fence but gets caught with a big elbow from the former champion. Herb Dean warns ‘No Mercy’ about poking the eye. Merab with a kick to the body. Yan shoots in and scores a takedown but Dvalishvili reverses and gets on top. Petr is back on his feet but Merab has his neck. He looks to crank the choke but won’t get it before the horn.

Round two of the UFC Las Vegas main event begins and Merab Dvalishvili lands a low kick. He dives on single leg and gets a takedown but Petr Yan bounces right back up and lands a good right. Dvalishvili with a low kick. Yan misses with a hook. Merab is pushing a crazy pace here. He lands a jab and then a low kick. A good right now from Dvalishvili. Petr Yan might be hurt here. He checked a kick and his left leg may be compromised. ‘No Mercy’ with a good left. Dvalishvili dives on a takedown and gets it. Yan once again gets right back to his feet. Yan with a good punch and then a takedown. Merab quickly works his way back to his feet and the fighters battle in the clinch. They separate and Merab lands a good kick. He shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Yan get right back up but Dvalishvili has his back. The former champion breaks free and lands a low kick. He gets off a good combination and lands a late takedown. Great round.

Round three of the UFC Las Vegas headliner begins and Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili are back to exchanging big shots. ‘The Machine’ forces the clinch but can’t get ‘No Mercy’ down. Dvalishvili continues to push an obscene pace. Yan defends another takedown attempt but just can’t seem to find his groove striking. Merab’s pressure is clearly frustrating the former champ. The fighters battle against the cage. Right now it is Yan looking for the takedown. He gives up on that and gets back to range. Merab immediately shoots for a takedown. Yan is defending but he’s eating some knees. Back to the standup and both men land shots. Merab shoots but Yan throws him to the ground. Dvalishvili scrambles back to his feet and the horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC Las Vegs headliner begins and Merab Dvalishvili comes out swinging. Petr Yan with a good kick to the body. He likely needs a finish to win this fight. Merab with a big right over the top. He pushes Yan against the cage and transitions to his back. Petr escapes and lands a good knee. He pushes Merab against the cage. He looks for a right hand over the top. Dvalishvili scrambles and lands a good kick. Yan replies. Merab shoots but Yan defends. A good 1-2 from ‘No Mercy’. Merab with a combination. He dives for a takedown but it is not there. He lands a good kick and then a pair of jabs on the former champ. One minute remains in the round. Another takedown attempt from Dvalishvili. He doesn’t get it but pushes Yan against the cage. ‘The Machine’ looks for a choke. Petr Yan escapes and the horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round begins and Merab Dvalishvili lands a hard low kick. Petr Yan shoots in for a takedown but it is not there. A big elbow from ‘The Machine’. He follows that up with a pair of kicks. Yan is pressed up against the cage. Dvalishvili is looking for a takedown but he can’t get it. Petr Yan breaks free and lands a low kick. He has two minutes to score a finish here. He’s throwing leather but still is struggling to find his range. Merab Dvalishvili gets a late takedown. He moves to back of Yan as Petr stands up. ‘No Mercy’ breaks free but is put right back down. He bounces up and eats a left hand. Merab with a good jab and then a front kick. He pushes Yan back up against the cage. They trade knees and then separate. Merab dives for another takedown attempt. He doesn’t get it but he’s going to get this decision.

Official UFC Las Vegas Result: Merab Dvalishvili def. Petr Yan by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

