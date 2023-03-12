Pros react after Merab Dvalishvili defeats Petr Yan at UFC Las Vegas

Tonight’s UFC Las Vegas event was headlined by a key bantamweight matchup featuring Petr Yan taking on Merab Dvalishvili.

Yan (16-5 MMA) had entered tonight’s headliner with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The former bantamweight champion was coming off back-to-back split decision losses against Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling respectively.

Meanwhile, Merab Dvalishvili (16-4 MMA) entered the contest sporting an eight-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Jose Aldo at UFC 278. ‘The Machine’ had not tasted defeat since April of 2018 when he suffered a submission loss to Ricky Simon.

Tonight’s UFC Las Vegas main event begins proved to be a coming out party for Merab Dvalishvili. ‘The Machine’ dominated Petr Yan for all five rounds, using a crazy pace to frustrate and overwhelm the former bantamweight title holder. After twenty-five minutes of frantic activity, Merab was awarded the unanimous decision win.

Official UFC Las Vegas Result: Merab Dvalishvili def. Petr Yan by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Yan vs. Dvalishvili’ below:

Yan or Merab? I got Yan but not confident at all — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 12, 2023

Let’s go Merab 🇬🇪 KO Gang #UFCLasVegas — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 12, 2023

Yan or Merab? 🤔 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) March 12, 2023

I’m pretty excited for this main event 🙌🏽 #UFCLasVegas — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) March 12, 2023

Excited to see Peter fight — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) March 12, 2023

Crazy pace, great start for the machine 🦾 #UFCLasVegas — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 12, 2023

Peter is one of my favorite fighters — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) March 12, 2023

Merab lookin sharp I think he gets the finish inside 4 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 12, 2023

Yan is one of the top ten best fighters in the world imo but merab is just the definition of overfuckingwhelming — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 12, 2023

1-1? — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 12, 2023

The pace of these fights tonight has been insane! Merab 2-0 #UFCFightNight — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) March 12, 2023

This is a war 🤯 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 12, 2023

This man’s cardio is on a another level!! — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) March 12, 2023

No stool for Merab what a savage!! @ufc #UFCLasVegas — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) March 12, 2023

Post-fight reaction to Merab Dvalishvili defeating Petr Yan at UFC Las Vegas:

No one has ever done this to Yan! @MerabDvalishvil is a BEAST!!! #UFCLasVegas — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) March 12, 2023

Shit the machine frfr what a pace — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 12, 2023

Merab was crazy good tonight !!!!!! @MerabDvalishvil — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 12, 2023

Damn proved me wrong tonight. Relentless. — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) March 12, 2023

Let’s go brotha @MerabDvalishvil way to grind him out!!!#meanmachine — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 12, 2023

That’s impressive!!!! Merab is a monster #ufc — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) March 12, 2023

Dear @danawhite I want @MerabDvalishvil as a back up. Let me show you what I can do. #andnew pic.twitter.com/PJPjRXfOee — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 12, 2023

Who would you like to see Merab Dvalishvili fight next following his victory over Petr Yan this evening in Nevada? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!