UFC Las Vegas Results: Alexander Volkov stops Alexandr Romanov in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Las Vegas is co-headlined by a heavyweight matchup featuring Alexander Volkov taking on Alexander Romanov.

Volkov (36-10 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a TKO victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in June of last year. The former Bellator champion has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Meanwhile, Alexandr Romanov (16-2 MMA) will be looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss at the hands of Marcin Tybura last August. ‘King Kong’ has gone 5-1 since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2020.

Round one of the UFC Las Vegas co-main event begins and Romanov quickly forces the clinch and pushes Alexander Volkov up against the cage. He dives on a single leg but the former Bellator champion is doing a good job of defending thus far. Volkov breaks free and gets to range. He lands a good uppercut and then a front kick to the body. Romanov hits the canvas and Volkov is quickly on his back and landing some shots. Big hammer fists now from Volkov. He still has three minutes to work. Huge punches from ‘Drago’ and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC Las Vegas Result: Alexander Volkov def. Alexandr Romanov via TKO in Round 1

