Jairzinho Rozenstruik sends a message to the UFC’s top five heavyweights following 23-second destruction of Chris Daukaus

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has issued a warning to the UFC’s top heavyweights after his vicious win over Chris Daukaus.

Last weekend, Jairzinho Rozenstruik got back to winning ways and he did so emphatically. Within the space of just 23 seconds, he was able to put Chris Daukaus away – and it was pretty violent.

The counter-striking of ‘Bigi Boy’ gave Daukaus all kinds of problems and that’s a nice way of putting it. He needed to go out there and deliver and boy oh boy did he step up to the plate in a big way.

The next step for him, given some of his high profile defeats, isn’t all that clear. He may not be a title contender but in equal measure, he still has the power and precision necessary to be a big problem for anyone in the top 15.

During an interview after the bout, Rozenstruik had the following to say on what the future holds for his career.

“I know he [Daukaus] can’t handle the pressure. I know another thing about myself: When I go forward, I knock people out. As soon as I got the opening, he threw that right, I jabbed him and kind of rocked him, and I just followed up.”

“I put in work, so that’s what you’re going to see. I just do what I have to do, and that’s it.”

Rozenstruik shoots for the stars

“I’ll say to the top five: Don’t get too comfortable. I put a lot of work into what I do. After a few fights [not winning], I’m back in the win column and I’m looking forward to [winning more].”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

