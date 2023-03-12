Pros react after Nikita Krylov submits Ryan Spann at UFC Las Vegas

Tonight’s UFC Las Vegas main card featured a key light heavyweight matchup featuring Nikita Krylov taking on Ryan Spann.

Krylov (30-9 MMA) had entered tonight’s bout with hopes of earning his third victory in a row. ‘The Miner’ was coming off back-to-back victories over former division title challengers Volkan Oezdemir and Alexander Gustaffson in his previous efforts, the latter of which was a TKO finish (see that here).

Meanwhile, Ryan Spann had also entered tonight’s contest sporting a two-fight winning streak. ‘Superman’ was most previously seen in action at UFC 281 this past November, where he scored a spectacular first-round knockout victory over Dominick Reyes (see that here).

Tonight’s ‘Krylov vs. Spann’ bout resulted in a wild fight for as long as it lasted. Both men landed big shots early and then proceeded to engage in some entertaining scrambles / submission attempts on the ground. Eventually, ‘The Miner’ was able to lock-in a triangle choke which forced Superman to tapout.

Official UFC Las Vegas Result: Nikita Krylov def. Ryan Spann via submission (triangle choke) in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Krylov vs. Spann’ below:

I want to world to know I’m coming too Ryan — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) March 12, 2023

Excited for this one 🔥 #UFCLasVegas — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) March 12, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Nikita Krylov defeating Ryan Spann in tonight’s UFC Vegas 70 main event:

A lot of high level work from 2 big boys, what a fight while it lasted — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 12, 2023

Another great fight! Impressive fight by Krylov! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 12, 2023

Great fight while it lasted 👊🏼 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) March 12, 2023

Who would you like to see Krylov fight next following his submission victory over Spann this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!