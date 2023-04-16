UFC Kansas City Bonus Report: Brandon Royval one of five fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon returned to Missouri for tonight’s UFC Kansas City event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen.

Tonight’s highly anticipated featherweight main event proved to be a competitive back and forth contest. While Arnold Allen definitely proved he is a future contender in the division, Max Holloway put a stamp on his #2 ranking with a solid showing. ‘Blessed’ utilized a heavy volume of strikes to outpoint the Brit for the majority of their twenty-five-minute affair.

The co-main event of UFC Kansas City featured another featherweight contest as Edson Barboza took on Billy Quarantillo. The bout resulted in another highlight reel knockout for Edson Barboza. The Brazilian striker connect with a nasty knee that sent ‘Billy Q’ crashing to the canvas midway through the opening round.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that five fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Featherweight fighters Bill Algeo and TJ Brown earned FOTN honors for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC Kansas City featured prelim. Algeo won the contest by second-round submission.

Performance of the night: Brandon Royval earned an extra $50k for his spectacular first-round knockout victory over Matheus Nicolau on tonight’s prelims (see that here).

Performance of the night: Edson Barboza pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Billy Quarantillo in tonight’s co-main event (see that here).

Performance of the night: Gillian Robertson earned an extra $50k for her second-round submission victory over Piera Rodriguez.

