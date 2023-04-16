x
Pros react after Max Holloway defeats Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City

Tonight’s UFC Kansas City event was headlined by a key featherweight matchup featuring Max Holloway taking on Arnold Allen.

Holloway (24-7 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a lopsided decision defeat to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276 in July of last year. Prior to that setback, ‘Blessed’ was had earned back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Yair Rodriguez and Calvin Kattar respectively.

Meanwhile, Arnold Allen (19-2 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Kansas City main event sporting a twelve-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Calvin Kattar last October. ‘All Mighty’ had suffered his lone career loss way back in 2014 before entering the UFC ranks.

Tonight’s UFC Kansas City main event proved to be a competitive back and forth contest. While Arnold Allen definitely proved he is a future contender in the division, Max Holloway put a stamp on his #2 ranking with a solid showing. ‘Blessed’ utilized a heavy volume of strikes to outpoint the Brit for the majority of their twenty-five-minute affair.

Official UFC Kansas City Result: Max Holloway def. Arnold Allen by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Holloway vs. Arnold’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Max Holloway defeating Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City:

Who would you like to see Holloway fight next following his victory over Allen at tonight’s UFC event in Missouri? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
