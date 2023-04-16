Pros react after Max Holloway defeats Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City

Tonight’s UFC Kansas City event was headlined by a key featherweight matchup featuring Max Holloway taking on Arnold Allen.

Holloway (24-7 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a lopsided decision defeat to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276 in July of last year. Prior to that setback, ‘Blessed’ was had earned back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Yair Rodriguez and Calvin Kattar respectively.

Meanwhile, Arnold Allen (19-2 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Kansas City main event sporting a twelve-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Calvin Kattar last October. ‘All Mighty’ had suffered his lone career loss way back in 2014 before entering the UFC ranks.

Tonight’s UFC Kansas City main event proved to be a competitive back and forth contest. While Arnold Allen definitely proved he is a future contender in the division, Max Holloway put a stamp on his #2 ranking with a solid showing. ‘Blessed’ utilized a heavy volume of strikes to outpoint the Brit for the majority of their twenty-five-minute affair.

Official UFC Kansas City Result: Max Holloway def. Arnold Allen by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Holloway vs. Arnold’ below:

This bout to be one high level main event! LET’S GOOOO! #UFCKansasCity — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) April 16, 2023

Holloway main event , can't miss that 🏴‍☠️ #UFCKansasCity — CharlesAirJourdain (@JourdainAir) April 16, 2023

My heart saying Max but my mind telling me Allen 🤦🏿‍♂️ #UFCKansasCity — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) April 16, 2023

Just tuned in for the main event

This is the big one for @Arnoldbfa let’s go kid !! #HollowayAllen — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 16, 2023

This is going to be a banger!!

#UFCKansasCity — Ode' ⭕️sbourne 🇯🇲 (@OdeOsbourne) April 16, 2023

This picture comes to mind when I see @BlessedMMA at weight with this haircut. Lol #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/GgCzrPdznK — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) April 16, 2023

Max looking extra slick today! #UFCKansasCity — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 16, 2023

Max is smooth and patient.. a true veteran of our sport at the highest level #UFCKansasCity — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 16, 2023

Allen starts every round well then Holloway takes over the second half 2-0 Holloway so far #UFCKansasCity — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 16, 2023

Allen trying to use the elbow guard I had success with as a southpaw with Max! Big rounds next! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 16, 2023

What a scrap #UFCKansasCity let’s go Blessed! — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) April 16, 2023

Who’s winning? — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 16, 2023

Great round — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) April 16, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Max Holloway defeating Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City:

That’s How You Fight #UFCKansasCity — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) April 16, 2023

Well that makes things tough! #UFCKansasCity — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 16, 2023

Max is still that guy! #UFCKansasCity — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 16, 2023

Blessed is back!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 16, 2023

Hell of a fight! @Arnoldbfa keep your head up! You’ll be back #UFCKansasCity — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) April 16, 2023

Who would you like to see Holloway fight next following his victory over Allen at tonight’s UFC event in Missouri? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!