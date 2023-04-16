Dana White reacts to newly announced Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match: “I don’t want to sh*t on other people’s fights”

UFC President Dana White has shared his thoughts on the newly announced Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match.

Earlier this week it was announced that Diaz and Paul will square off on August 5 in an eight-round boxing match set for 185lbs.

Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) of course parted ways with the Ultimate Fighting Championship shortly following his submission victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.

While the Stockton native has stated his intentions of returning to the Octagon following his bout with Jake Paul (6-1 Boxing), UFC President Dana White didn’t appear to thrilled when asked to comment on the upcoming boxing match.

Dana White asked about Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz.#UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/BNMfI2A17b — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 16, 2023

“I don’t want to sh*t on other people’s fights, like ‘Oscar De La Weirdo’… Umm, but yeah, no. I don’t want to talk about the fight. It’s just there’s no… First of all, neither guy is my guy. There’s just no need for me to comment on it. I wish him the best, I hope they make a zillion dollars.”

The former UFC lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz, had the following to say about his upcoming boxing debut.

“I’mma go out there and I’m gonna take over another profession and become the best at that, show everybody I’m the best at that, and then I’m gonna be right f*****g back here to get a motherf*****g UFC title,” Diaz said. “The best title in the world. I’ll show everybody how to own another sport.”

Nate Diaz also stated his intentions of having a future rubber match with Conor McGregor under the UFC banner. ‘The Stockton Slugger’ and ‘Notorious’ are currently 1-1, with Nate winning their first fight by submission and Conor edging out a majority decision in their rematch.

