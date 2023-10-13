UFC hires former Saddam Hussein investigator to lead post-USADA drug testing program

George Piro has been appointed to help lead the UFC’s post-USADA drug testing future.

Earlier this week, the UFC and USADA announced that they will part ways in 2024. The announcement came along with a statement that Conor McGregor had entered the testing pool. In their statement, the testing program hinted that due to issues with ‘The Notorious’ getting an exemption waiver led to a parting of ways.

In response, the UFC and Dana White slammed USADA and even threatened to sue. The drug testing program later came out with a statement re-affirming their comments. However, it seems that the saga is far from done. Although, as far as athletes are concerned, testing will continue with Drug Free Sport.

The drug-testing program is used by the NFL, NBA, and several other sporting leagues. Along with that announcement yesterday, the UFC also announced that George Piro would oversee the program. While not a name that is known to the general public, he has an excellent resume.

Prior to his new job with the UFC, George Piro worked for the FBI. At the press conference announcing his signing, Jeff Novitsky stated that the former agent had worked as the supervisor for the agency’s joint terrorism task force for years. Also, he reportedly was the lead investigator of the former President of Iraq, Saddam Hussein.

“He knows the sport, he knows what the athletes go through from his world class training,” Jeff Novitsky stated at a press conference announcing Piro’s signing. “We actually had George out at headquarters a few weeks ago and he mentioned to us that he’s watched every single UFC pay-per-view, every single fight, virtually every one live. He knows more about this sport and the UFC than probably the entire personal of USADA does and most significantly, when the United States captured Saddam Hussein.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “George was solely in charge of his interrogation. The US government literally put the safety of the citizens of the United States in his hands, sent him over to Iraq and he was Saddam’s only contact with the outside world for a period of about nine months. George will make every, and I stress every, final decision in the program. That authority will be his and his alone.”

What do you make of this news? Do you believe the UFC was right to part ways with USADA?