Aljamain Sterling eyeing Max Holloway for potential featherweight debut: “I’ll show you guys what’s up”

By Josh Evanoff - October 13, 2023

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling would love to fight Max Holloway.

Aljamain Sterling and Max Holloway

‘The Funk Master’ has been out of action since a title defense against Sean O’Malley in August. Despite heading into the matchup a heavy favorite, Aljamain Sterling suffered a second-round knockout loss. Despite calls for an instant rematch, ‘Sugar’ instead targeted a potential rematch with Marlon Vera.

Following the loss, there was talk of Aljamain Sterling moving up. If he does, he would love to face former featherweight champion Max Holloway. ‘Blessed’ is fresh off a knockout victory over The Korean Zombie earlier this year, and is unbooked as of now.

On The Weekly Scraps podcast, Aljamain Sterling admitted that he would love to prove people wrong against Max Holloway. He even noted that Daniel Cormier was recently asked about the potential matchup on his podcast, and stated that he had no interest. With that, the former champion would love to show ‘DC’ up.

Aljamain Sterling

“[Cormier] was saying that he likes me, but he doesn’t think I should fight Max Holloway,” Aljamain Sterling replied in a video for his YouTube channel. “That kind of just makes me want to go up right out of the gate and just call him out and say, ‘I wanna show you guys what’s up.’ I know he said that if I struggled with O’Malley’s height and size, but I’m like, did I actually struggle? I made one mistake compared to the first round, where mostly I was pretty disciplined.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “To say I would struggle, that kinda gets me going. That kinda gets me wanting to be like, ‘Okay, I’ll show you guys what’s up.’ I don’t think people really understand big-body Aljo, what he can do compared to scrawny but shredded Aljo. It’s just different manpower… Max is the man, bro. Max is the ******* man. I go out and I beat the man, bro, come on. And I think it erases my mistake—not completely.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Aljamain Sterling vs. Max Holloway?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

