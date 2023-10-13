Conor McGregor reacts after Israel Adesanya announces he is taking a long layoff from fighting

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor is happy to see Israel Adesanya take some time off.

‘The Last Stylebender’ has been out of action since a title defense against Sean Strickland last month at UFC 293. ‘Tarzan’ scored one of the biggest upsets in MMA history that night, knocking down Israel Adesanya in round one. From there it was academic, as he coasted to a unanimous decision victory.

Earlier this week, Israel Adesanya took to social media to reveal that he plans to take time off. As one of the most active top stars in the UFC, it seems like it’s a long-needed rest. If there’s someone who understands that mindset, it would be Conor McGregor.

‘The Notorious’ famously rose to the top of the UFC with an extremely active schedule and two world titles. However, he’s been less than active since his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in 2017. With that in mind, Conor McGregor is more than understanding of Israel Adesanya’s plans to take time off.

On X, the former dual-weight champion stated that he believes that Israel Adesanya just needs some more training, and time off. Conor McGregor added that he believes that ‘The Last Stylebender’ could return to championship glory, but did take a shot at his teammate, Alexander Volkanovski.

RELATED: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI IS NOT FEELING ANY PRESSURE AHEAD OF UFC 294: “IF ANYONE CAN DO THIS ON 12 DAY’S NOTICE IT’S ME”

“Big glove boxing sparring rounds in an enclosed ring and you are doing Sean [Strickland] in with a hand behind your back, lad. Rest up.” Conor McGregor wrote on social media in a message to Israel Adesanya. “And then come back and get that belt back. And [Alex] volk couldn’t hold my spit bucket.”

Obviously, this is far from the first time that Conor McGregor has taken a shot at Alexander Volkanovski. However, obviously, any potential bout between the two couldn’t be made until after UFC 294. ‘The Great’ famously accepted a short-notice title fight against Islam Makhachev earlier this week.

What do you make of these comments from Conor McGregor? Do you approve of Israel Adesanya taking time off?