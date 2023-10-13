Jon Jones reacts to the news that the UFC and USADA are ending their partnership

Jon Jones is reacting to the news that the UFC and USADA are ending their partnership.

It was announced yesterday, Wednesday, October 11th that the USADA’s contract with the UFC would come to an end on December 31st of this year.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency began their partnership with the UFC back in 2015, overseeing the promotion’s anti-doping initiative.

USADA CEO, Travis Tygart, issued a statement following the news, a part of which can be seen below:

“Despite a positive and productive meeting about a contract renewal in May 2023, the UFC did an about-face and informed USADA on Monday, October 9, that it was going in a different direction. We are disappointed for UFC athletes, who are independent contractors who rely on our independent, gold-standard global program to protect their rights to a clean, safe, and fair Octagon. The UFC’s move imperils the immense progress made within the sport under USADA’s leadership.”

Taking to ‘X‘, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones weighed in on the news saying:

“Man I survived USADA. First they said I was guilty of having picograms, then they considered me innocent, next picograms became legal. Guess what I’m still here, still unbeaten. That BS no contest over DC needs to be taken off my record. I’ve never cheated this sport and I will stand by that until the Day I die.”

With the news, Jones wants his professional record amended and the no-contest against Daniel Cormier (22-3 MMA) struck from his record.

As for who the UFC will use for drug testing going forward, we will have to wait and see.

Ultimately the belief is the partnership came to odds over superstar Conor McGregor who apparently re-entered the drug testing pool recently, and the UFC wanted the fighter to return to the Octagon ahead of the six months of required drug testing by the USADA. The USADA were “clear and firm” that McGregor should not get an exception to fight in less than six months.

McGregor (22-6 MMA), a former two-division champion, has not fought in the Octagon since 2021, after breaking his left leg in the first round against Dustin Poirier (29-8 MMA) at UFC 264.

What do you think of the comments made by Jon Jones regarding the end of the partnership between the UFC and USADA? Do you believe exceptions should be made for certain athletes concerning drug testing?

