UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou responds to chicken taunts from Tyson Fury: “You’re still my priority. I’m coming for all of the smoke”

Francis Ngannou has responded to a challenge from Tyson Fury for a showdown at Wembley Stadium later this year.

While both men are currently inactive, Fury as a result of his supposed retirement and Ngannou due to injury, they both still seem to be pretty keen on getting a mixed rules fight in the diary. Ever since his win over Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury has made it clear that squaring off with Francis Ngannou is just as much of a priority for him as an undisputed heavyweight championship showdown would be.

Ngannou is still recovering from knee surgery and has declared that he could return before the end of 2022. After Fury decided to taunt him by calling ‘The Predator’ a chicken on social media, Ngannou hit back.

Don't you dare think that I take my eyes out of you. You're still my priority !

I'm coming for all the smoke 💨💨💨. 2023. https://t.co/ret2RIzF1l — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 27, 2022

What do you mean when you say "PROPER" fight? because I'm a real fighter, and I can make it a la carte for you since you can't handle it all 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 27, 2022

We almost certainly wouldn’t see Ngannou vs Fury in the Octagon, largely because of the advantage the UFC heavyweight champion would have over ‘The Gypsy King’. What does seem more likely, though, is a mixed rules contest inside a boxing ring that would potentially allow for Ngannou to use smaller gloves to make up for the gulf in class in the boxing department.

There’s a chance this is nothing more than a bit of banter but as the months go on, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if this came to fruition.

What do you think about the feud between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou? Could it genuinely end with them competing against one another in some way, shape or form?