Paddy Pimblett is confident he will finish Jordan Leavitt at UFC London: “He’ll wilt under the pressure in the first or early second”

Paddy Pimblett has expressed confidence in his ability to finish Jordan Leavitt at UFC London next month.

While there’s definitely an argument to be made that mixed martial arts fans are split down the middle on him, nobody can deny the surging popularity of Paddy Pimblett. The Scouse sensation continues to draw more eyes to what he’s doing both in and outside of the cage, and that’s expected to continue when he heads back into the Octagon for his third UFC appearance in the English capital on July 23.

On that night he’ll face a step up in competition in the form of Jordan Leavitt and in a recent training video, ‘The Baddy’ made it clear what he intends to do.

“I don’t even know that much about him, to be honest. He’s a black belt in jiu-jitsu, he’s 3-1 in the UFC. As I say he’s a black belt, so that’s the best thing he’s got going for him. I’m gonna knock him out on the feet, in the first five minutes more than likely. That’s it. I’m gonna go out and put it on him in a big way. He’ll wilt under the pressure in the first or early in the second and I’m gonna finish him, simple as.”

Quotes via GiveMeSport

Pimblett is currently 2-0 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship thanks to a knockout win over Luigi Vendramini and a submission success over Kazula Vargas. There aren’t a whole lot of fans out there tipping him to go all the way up through the ranks but at the age of just 27, he has a lot of time left to grow and develop as a fighter.

Do you like Paddy Pimblett and what he brings to the UFC? Should we expect to see him in the top 10 in the future or is that a step too far?

