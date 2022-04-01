Francis Ngannou says he’d fight Tyson Fury in a phone booth

Francis Ngannou is determined to fight Tyson Fury and he doesn’t care how, when or where it gets done.

The UFC heavyweight champion is currently set to be sidelined for several months following knee surgery. The Cameroonian has frequently spoken of his desire to compete in boxing. Having been linked to fighting ‘The Gypsy King’ many times in the passed, Ngannou maintains that the fight will be going down at some point.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, ‘The Predator’ said,

“I don’t really care about what [it] would be. I just think it’ll be a fight against Tyson Fury. It can be in a phone booth or wherever [but] that fight will happen, or (even) in the rooftop – that fight will happen.”

Congratulations @francis_ngannou but if you want to make some real money come see the GK 💰 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 23, 2022

The hard-hitting star then dispelled speculation that Fury could come and compete in Mixed Martial Arts and said,

‘Obviously he will not compete in MMA. That’s not something that could happen. He would get killed!’

At 35, Ngannou has began to cement his legacy as one of the greatest heavyweights in the history of MMA. He’s currently riding a six-fight winning streak. Five of those wins came via knockout and three of them were against former UFC champions.

The 6’4 star has been publicly feuding with the UFC over his contract in recent years and gave an update on his current situation following the surgery.

‘I feel very happy and at peace with my choices. I don’t want anything to dictate my behaviour or my choices unless it’s my feelings,’ said Ngannou. ‘I am the undisputed heavyweight champion. It could be six months. Or eight. Or maybe five regarding of how the surgery goes. I have ACL damage and the MCL completely torn…

I also needed time to figure out my contract situation and wherever i’m going right now because the UFC and I have to really sit down and talk real business…They have to take me seriously,’ explained the champ.

It will be interesting to see if the UFC decide to crown another interim champion in Ngannou’s absence. The promotion organised an interim title fight between Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis last year – just five months after Ngannou won the belt from Stipe Miocic.

The situation at the top of the division is fascinatingly poised.

Gane is currently without an opponent since losing to Ngannou in January. #3-ranked Tai Tuivasa has his sights set on Miocic. #4-ranked Curtis Blaydes is coming off of a big knockout win against Chirs Daukaus, and Tom Aspinall’s stock continues to rise following his first round submission win against Alexander Volkov at UFC London.

What’s next for the heavyweight division and do you want to see Ngannou fight Fury?