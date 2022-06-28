Dan Hooker reacts to rumored Clay Guida matchup: “How did I go from Conor McGregor to Clay Guida?”

Dan Hooker has given his thoughts on the rumours suggesting he will be squaring off with Clay Guida in his next fight.

Despite being one of the most entertaining fighters of his era, Dan Hooker hasn’t quite had the success he would’ve been hoping for across his last few fights. In his last five he’s only managed to secure one victory across both lightweight and featherweight and following an unsuccessful return to 145 pounds in his loss to Arnold Allen, ‘Hangman’ appears to be gearing up for a lightweight comeback.

While it’s not yet known who his opponent is going to be when he does come back, the rumour mill has churned out Clay Guida as someone that he could square off with. In a recent interview, Hooker couldn’t help but compare it to when he was linked with a fight against Conor McGregor.

I asked Dan Hooker on @TheAllStarMMA show about the rumored Clay Guida matchup after being rumored to be on a short list for Conor McGregor just a month ago and it led to us comparing tomahawk steaks and bacon. Full Show https://t.co/Xgt0BFUAHc pic.twitter.com/nJJrMwX6QF — John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) June 26, 2022

“A month ago, I was fighting Conor McGregor. You know what I mean. How did I go from Conor McGregor to Clay Guida?”

“I like the fight. I think Clay Guida is like an absolute G. I think it would be an honor to share the cage with him. Absolute no idea what they’re talking about. My manager called me and was like do you have any idea what this Clay Guida thing is. I was like no. I’ll do it, I’m keen, but I’m keen for any fight.”

Hooker has rubbed a few fans the wrong way over the years but his spirit and determination simply have to be admired. This is a man who is willing to take on all comers, and we imagine that’ll continue to be the case for as long as he competes.

Who do you think Dan Hooker will end up fighting when he returns to the Octagon?