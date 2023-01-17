UFC flyweight Jeff Molina suspended by NAC for “substantial” involvement in “gaming scheme”

UFC flyweight Jeff Molina has been suspended by NAC for his ‘substantial’ involvement in a ‘gaming scheme’.

The Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) suspended Molina today, Tuesday January 17th in a scheme that allegedly involved his coach, James Krause.

It was back on December 2, 2022, that the UFC issued notice to all fighters restricting them from training or associating with Krause. At that time, Krause and Darrick Minner were subsequently both suspended by NAC after they allegedly failed to disclose an injury which led to suspicious betting activity. Minner has since been released by the UFC.

It is now Jeff Molina who has been formally suspended for involvement in a ‘gaming scheme’ and has also been removed from the UFC’s fighter roster.

The Nevada Attorney General’s Office representative Joel Bekker issued the following statement (per MMAJunkie):

“Evidence has come to light, leading to allegations that respondent Jeff Molina was involved in some substantial way in the gaming scheme currently under ongoing investigation related to James Krause. Based on this evidence pursuant to NRS 467.117, executive director (Jeff) Mullen temporarily suspended the respondent’s license on Dec. 15, 2022. It is now being requested this suspension be continued pending the resolution of investigations and any subsequent disciplinary action.”

Although no further details have been provided concerning the allegations against Molina, ‘ESPN’ reported that he was quoted earlier this month encouraging members to join a betting group which had been established by Krause:

“He’s trained w/ a lot of the fighters, lives and breathes this sport as a coach/fighter, & at times has the scoop on injuries — non-announced matchups — how fighters look like in camp, etc. In stocks, this is called insider trading, in MMA betting it’s called James Krause. For the last 6 months, all my bills including mortgage and car note have been paid via Krause’s picks. Do yourself a favor and join the VIP.”

Jeff Molina (11-2 MMA) last fought in June of 2022 where he defeated Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-8 MMA), giving him a record of 10 concurrent wins in the Octagon.

What do you think of the latest suspension citing ‘gaming scheming’ on the part of Jeff Molina?

