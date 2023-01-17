Francis Ngannou unfazed by Dana White’s comments, not ruling out a return to the UFC in the future: “Never say never”

Francis Ngannou wasn’t surprised by Dana White’s comments after it was announced he was released from the UFC.

For months, it was reported that Ngannou and the UFC were in a contract dispute, but many were hopeful a deal would get done. However, on Saturday, it was revealed Jon Jones would face Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title and that Ngannou had been released from the UFC.

Following the announcement, Dana White criticized Francis Ngannou saying he wants to fight lesser competition. He also took some shots at the former heavyweight champ, but Ngannou says he doesn’t care about what Dana had to say.

“You know, Dana is Dana. I don’t care about what he says. Dana cannot hurt me,” Ngannou said on The MMA Hour. “From where I come from, I have heard a lot worse than that, and yeah I’m still here. What he said, is what he said is his problem. What I know is that I’m here, and I have a good future. He’s upset. He’s not happy about this situation. He saw his champion go away.”

Although Dana White was not kind to Francis Ngannou, the heavyweight champ says he still isn’t ruling out a return to the UFC. Instead, the plan is to box and be free from a UFC contract for the time being.

“I don’t take any of this personal, any of this doesn’t touch me at all. You know, I think I have gotten to a point in my life where I’m cool, man. I get passed everything, I have seen a lot,” Ngannou added. “One thing I have also learned in life is never say never. So, down the road, maybe I go out there have a boxing match, it went well or not, but one thing that I know is that even in that situation it has to be on my terms.”

Whether or not the UFC and Dana White would be interested in bringing back Francis Ngannou is uncertain.

