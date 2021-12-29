UFC fighters and notable pro athletes pay tribute to late NFL legend John Madden

A string of names within the UFC, basketball and beyond have paid tribute to NFL legend John Madden after his passing.

It was revealed last night that John Madden, a true icon in the world of pro football, had died at the age of 85 in his Pleasanton home. The news was met with immediate sadness from everyone in and outside of the NFL bubble with the masses coming together to appreciate everything he did during his time in the sport.

The following examples serve as just a small insight into how popular John Madden was and how many lives he touched.

Always loved listening to John Madden, RIP legend 🏈 https://t.co/IU1aJt4XHG — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) December 29, 2021

There has never been a person more a part of your life and never physically in your life. John Madden was the man! RIP coach, commentator, legend pic.twitter.com/h7axywempA — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 29, 2021

We lost a larger than life legend in John Madden. My career was narrated by “Coach”, one of the best in the game. I’ll always remember our pre-game mtgs, when we laughed & talked about anything but football. I’ll miss my dear friend. Love & prayers to Virginia & the family. pic.twitter.com/DImjAbUTGI — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) December 29, 2021

John Madden was a true football man. RIP, Coach. — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) December 29, 2021

😔RIP John Madden. What an incredible life pic.twitter.com/z9h2YKEHts — danawhite (@danawhite) December 29, 2021

Rest in Paradise To the 🐐 John Madden!!!! Your legacy will continue to live on ♾!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 29, 2021

In his coaching days, Madden was best known for his time with the Oakland Raiders. His biggest accomplishment came back at Super Bowl XI when he guided them to a 32-14 triumph over the Minnesota Vikings. The attached image above showcases just how much that moment meant to Madden as he was lifted off of the field.

In 2006, Madden was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and took his rightful place in Canton, Ohio.

While that was largely due to his coaching efforts, he also carved out an incredible legacy for himself as a color commentator for the National Football League after he walked away from coaching. As a result of his many decades of work, John Madden also became the face of the iconic “Madden” video game series that still uses his name to this day.

For all of the memories over the years, we thank you, John.

