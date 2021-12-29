Julianna Pena offers open challenge to anyone doubting the quality of her finish at UFC 269

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena has issued a challenge to those who have doubted the quality of her win over Amanda Nunes.

Back at UFC 269 earlier this month, Julianna Pena shocked the world by submitting Amanda Nunes to become the new bantamweight queen in the UFC. She did so with some incredibly tenacious work on the feet before dragging the GOAT to the ground and forcing the tap with a nice choke.

Alas, with Pena not actually having both hooks sunken in, some pundits and fans have questioned just how tight the hold really was.

The champion herself decided to clear things up in a recent interview with Jim Rome.

“It was great. That’s the second time I’ve finished (a fight with that rear-naked choke). I finished Sara McMann in January. It’s something that is not a regular rear-naked choke. I know that a lot of people want to discredit me, people wanna say that I didn’t have any hooks in and that wasn’t real and she just tapped because she quit.

“I guarantee you, and Jim, maybe one day you can take me up on this, or any of your listeners. If any of them out there want to come to my house and let me put that choke on them, I guarantee you they’re gonna tap as well and I guarantee you they’ll be able to feel that force and pressure that I was putting on Amanda.”

Quotes via MMA News

For now, fans can look forward to seeing what will happen if their rumoured rematch goes down next year.

What do you think about the submission that Julianna Pena locked in to defeat Amanda Nunes? Will we see a repeat of it in the rematch? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!