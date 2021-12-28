Dana White extends testing challenge to Jake Paul: “Randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two”

UFC President Dana White has extended an interesting testing challenge to boxing’s Jake Paul.

Paul extended his perfect professional record to 5-0 earlier this month by knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

It was an impressive win for the YouTuber and he proceeded to blast Dana White following his triumph.

“I just knocked out a five time UFC champion and embarrassed your whole company. Please let me get Kamaru Usman, please let me get (Nate) Diaz, please let me get (Jorge) Masvidal. Cause I’m going to embarrass them, too. I promise you, Dana.” – Jake Paul said after the KO to Tyron Woodley in Tampa.

In addition to taunting White about fighter pay, Paul also accused the UFC boss of being a cocaine user.

Dana White addressed Jake Paul’s accusations and criticisms during a a recent interview on “The FIGHT with Teddy Atlas” (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I got a challenge for Jake Paul,” White said. “This guy keeps saying that I’m a coke head. He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two.”

Dana White continued to take digs at Jake Paul:

“No (scenario I’d let Diaz or Masvidal box Paul while under UFC contract). You notice how he wants to fight f*cking everybody that’s not in his weight class, guys that are older and all this bullsh*t. Go fight a boxer. Go hump somebody else’s leg, you goofball.”

What do you think of Dana White extending a testing challenge to Jake Paul? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!