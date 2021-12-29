Kevin Lee shares the one possible way Kamaru Usman could leapfrog Georges St-Pierre to become GOAT

Former UFC fighter Kevin Lee has given his thoughts on how Kamaru Usman could surpass Georges St-Pierre in the GOAT conversation.

Across the history of the UFC, and mixed martial arts in general, two men stand head and shoulders above the rest in the “greatest welterweight of all time” debate: Kamaru Usman and Georges St-Pierre. Usman is the current king of the castle whereas GSP is off enjoying retirement after riding off into the sunset a few years back.

In the present day, though fans can’t help but speculate as Usman continues to build an unbelievable body of work.

Eagle FC’s latest signing, Kevin Lee, gave his thoughts on what Usman could do to surpass St-Pierre during a recent interview with The Schmo and Helen Yee.

“I don’t like the people who do that though. It’s GSP [Georges St-Pierre] all the way. Let’s get that out there. GSP, hands down, I don’t even think it’s possible for him [Kamaru Usman] to be it, unless he goes up to 205 [lbs] and fight Jon Jones. If he beats Jon Jones then I’m saying okay… If you go 205, you fight Jon Jones, you fight Jan Blachowicz, you fight Israel Adesanya or something, Alright, now we can talk. But before that I hate that.”

It’s unclear whether or not Lee is specifically referring to the welterweight debate because, of course, Usman jumping up to light heavyweight wouldn’t make a whole lot of sense in that regard.

Either way, though, this is a conversation we’re likely to continue having for many years to come.

