UFC Fight Island 7 Results: Li Jingliang KO’s Santiago Ponzinibbio (Video)

A welterweight bout featuring Santiago Ponzinibbio taking on Li Jingliang takes place on the main card of today’s UFC Fight Island 7 event.

Ponzinibbio (27-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since November of 2018, where he had scored a sensational knockout victory over Neil Magny. The Argentinian standout is currently riding a seven-fight win streak, which includes victories over Mike Perry, Gunnar Nelson and Court McGee.

Meanwhile, Li Jingliang (17-6 MMA) will be looking to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss to Neil Magny when he takes to the Octagon this evening. The Chinese standout has gone 3-1 over his past four fights, which included two victories by way of TKO.

Round one begins and Santiago Ponzinibbio comes forward with early pressure. Li Jingliang lands a nice counter followed by a pair of low kicks. Ponzinibbio is having a tough time finding his range. Li catches him with a jab and then another low kick. Santiago comes forward and Jingliang drops him with a massive counter left hook. This one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC Fight Island 7 Result: Li Jingliang def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Jingliang fight next following his KO victory over Ponzinobbio this evening on Yas Island? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!