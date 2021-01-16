UFC Fight Island 7 Results: Li Jingliang KO’s Santiago Ponzinibbio (Video)

A welterweight bout featuring Santiago Ponzinibbio taking on Li Jingliang takes place on the main card of today’s UFC Fight Island 7 event.
Ponzinibbio (27-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since November of 2018, where he had scored a sensational knockout victory over Neil Magny. The Argentinian standout is currently riding a seven-fight win streak, which includes victories over Mike Perry, Gunnar Nelson and Court McGee.
Meanwhile, Li Jingliang (17-6 MMA) will be looking to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss to Neil Magny when he takes to the Octagon this evening. The Chinese standout has gone 3-1 over his past four fights, which included two victories by way of TKO.
Round one begins and Santiago Ponzinibbio comes forward with early pressure. Li Jingliang lands a nice counter followed by a pair of low kicks. Ponzinibbio is having a tough time finding his range. Li catches him with a jab and then another low kick. Santiago comes forward and Jingliang drops him with a massive counter left hook. This one is all over! WOW!
OHHHHH OHHHHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/BCyXf8hNum
— ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) January 16, 2021
Official UFC Fight Island 7 Result: Li Jingliang def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via KO in Round 1
Who would you like to see Jingliang fight next following his KO victory over Ponzinobbio this evening on Yas Island? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM