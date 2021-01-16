UFC Fight Island 7: ‘Holloway vs. Kattar’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Abu Dhabi today for UFC Fight Island 7, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar.

Holloway (21-6 MMA) will be looking to avoid the first three-fight losing streak of his career when he squares of with Kattar. ‘Blessed‘ is coming off of back-to-back decision losses to reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski. Prior to those setbacks, the Hawaiian had defeated Frankie Edgar by unanimous decision at UFC 240.

Meanwhile, Calvin Kattar (22-4 MMA) will enter UFC Fight Island 7 on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a decision victory over Dan Ige this past July. Prior to outpointing the Hawaiian, Kattar was coming off a sensational knockout victory over Jeremy Stephens.

Today’s UFC Fight Island 7 event is co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring fan favorites Matt Brown and Carlos Condit.

Brown (22-17 MMA) will be returning to action for the fist time since May, where he suffered a TKO to Miguel Baeza. Prior to that setback, ‘The Immortal‘ was coming off of back-to-back knockout wins over Diego Sanchez and Ben Saunders.

Meanwhile, Carlos Condit (31-13 MMA) returned to the win column in his most recent Octagon appearance, defeating Court McGee by unanimous decision. Prior to that victory, ‘The Natural Born Killer’ had suffered five straight defeats, including three losses by was of submission.

UFC Fight Island 7 also features the return of perennial welterweight contender Santiago Ponzinibbio who will be squaring off Li Jingliang on today’s main card.

Get all of today’s ‘Holloway vs. Kattar’ live results and highlights below:

UFC Fight Island 7- Main Card (3pm est on ABC)

Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar – Holloway def. Kattar by unanimous decision (50-43 x2, 50-42)

Matt Brown vs. Carlos Condit – Condit def. Brown by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang – Jingliang def. Ponzinibbio via KO in Round 1

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Joaquin Buckley – Di Chirico def. Buckley via KO (head kick and punches) at 2:12 of Round 1

Punahele Soriano vs. Dusko Todorovic – Soriano def. Todorovic by TKO at 4:48 of Round 1

UFC Fight Island – Prelims (12:30pm est on ABC)

Wu Yanan vs. Joselyne Edwards- Edwards def. Yanan by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Carlos Felipe vs. Justin Tafa – Felipe def. Tafa by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Ramazan Emeev vs. David Zawada – Emeev def. Zawada by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Vanessa Melo vs. Sarah Moras — Melo def. Moras by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Jacob Kilburn vs. Austin Lingo — Lingo def. Kilburn by unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 30-27)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s featherweight main event between Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!