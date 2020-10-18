UFC Fight Island 6 Results: Jimmy Crute KO’s Modestas Bukauskas (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 6 event features an intriguing light heavyweight battle between highly touted prospects Jimmy Crute and Modestas Bukauskas.

Crute (11-1 MMA) was most recently seen in action at February’s UFC event in Auckland, where he scored a submission victory over Michał Oleksiejczuk. Prior to that, ‘The Brute‘ was coming off the first loss of his career against Canadian standout Misha Cirkunov.

Meanwhile, Bukauskas (11-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s event on a seven-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Andreas Michaelidis in his Octagon debut.

Round one begins and Bukauskas throws a low kick but Crute counters with a right hand. The Aussie shoots for a takedown and presses Modestas against the cage. Crute with a knee inside but it lands low. The referee steps in to let Bukauskas recover. We restart and Crute lands a right hand over the top. He follows that up with a hard low kick. Bukauskas responds with a right hand of his own. Another chopping leg kick from Jimmy Crute. He lands a crisp right hand. Bukauskas circles but eats another low kick. Crute comes forward and lands a jab. Bukauskas circles but Crute catches him with a combination and drops him. Bukauskas is back up but Crute sends him back down with another combination. This one is all over.

Jimmy fucking Crute holy hell!! So respectful too. pic.twitter.com/RNvxKC2wMy — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) October 18, 2020

Official UFC Fight Island 6 Result: Jimmy Crute def. Modestas Bukauskas via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Jimmy Crute fight next following his KO victory over Modestas Bukauskas this evening on Yas Island? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 17, 2020