Pros react to Marcin Tybura defeating Ben Rothwell at UFC Fight Island 5

A heavyweight bout between Ben Rothwell and Marcin Tybura took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC Fight Island event in Abu Dhabi.

Rothwell (38-12 MMA) entered the contest having gone 2-2 since returning to the UFC in March of 2019. With that said, ‘Big Ben’ was sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision win over Ovince Saint Preux this past May.

Meanwhile, Marcin Tybura (19-6 MMA) had entered UFC Fight Island 5 on a two-fight win streak. The Polish heavyweight was coming off back-to-back unanimous decision wins over Sergey Spivak and Maxim Grishin in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Tonight’s Rothwell vs. Tybura fight proved to be an exhausting heavyweight battle. Ben Rothwell unleashed a tremendous amount of output in round one but seeminly slowed down in rounds two and three. Marcin Tybura was able to take advantage and went on to score a unanimous decision victory after a decisive third and final round of action.

Official UFC Fight Island 5 Result:Marcin Tybura def. Ben Rothwell by unanimous decision (29-27 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Tybura defeating Rothwell below:

Everyone be quiet, the King of Kenosha is about the fight — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 11, 2020

What would the line be on Marcin and Ben being able to keep up that pace for 2 more rounds? #UFCFightIsland5 — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) October 11, 2020

Rothwell output like a flyweight. #UFCFightIsland5 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) October 11, 2020

I thought @RothwellFighter looked really impressive in that fight👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 #UFCFightIsland5 — Dwight Grant (@DwightGrant) October 11, 2020

