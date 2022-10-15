x
UFC Vegas 62: ‘Grasso vs. Araujo’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 62 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo.

Grasso (14-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s flyweight main event sporting a three-fight winning streak, her latest being a submission victory over Joanne Wood this past March. The Mexican standout last tasted defeat in 2019, when she dropped a majority decision to reigning strawweight champion Carla Esparza.

Meanwhile, Viviane Araujo (11-3 MMA) most recently competed back in May, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over Andrea Lee. Prior to that, the Brazilian was coming off a loss to perennial contender Katlyn Chookagian.

UFC Vegas 62 is co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight contest featuring Cub Swanson taking on Jonanthan Martinez.

Cub Swanson, UFC Vegas 45
Cub Swanson wins at UFC Vegas 45
Swanson (28-12 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a TKO victory over Darren Elkins last December. ‘Killer Cub’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Martinez (16-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-main event sporting a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Vince Morales.

Also featured on tonight’s main card is a highly anticipated light heavyweight contest between Misha Cirkunov and Alonzo Menifield.

Cirkunov (15-8 MMA) will enter the bout with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. The Canadian suffered a submission loss to Wellington Turman in his most recent effort this past February.

Meanwhile, Alonzo Menifield (12-3 MMA) was last seen in action at June’s UFC Vegas 56 event, where he scored a TKO victory over Askar Mozharov.

Get all of tonight’s UFC live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 62 Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo –

Jonathan Martinez vs. Cub Swanson –

Raphael Assuncao vs. Victor Henry –

Dusko Todorovic vs. Jordan Wright –

Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield –

UFC Vegas 62 Prelims (4pm EST on ESPN+)

Brandon Davis vs. Mana Martinez –

Jacob Malkoun vs. Nick Maximov – Malkoun def. Maximov by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Lucas Alexander vs. Joanderson Brito – Brito def. Alexander via submission (RNC) at 2:02 of Round 1

Sam Hughes vs. Piera Rodriguez – Rodriguez def. Hughes by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Tatsuro Taira vs. CJ Vergara – Taira def. Vergara via submission (armbar) at 4:19 of Round 2

Mike Jackson vs. Pete Rodriguez – Rodriquez def. Jackson via KO at 1:33 of Round 1

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 62 main event between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!

