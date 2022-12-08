Early odds favor Aljamain Sterling over Henry Cejudo in bantamweight title superfight

It looks as though we won’t have to wait too much longer for a highly anticipated return from Henry Cejudo to the Octagon. Rumblings are beginning to swirl that the former bantamweight champion and Olympic Gold medalist wants a crack at his old title, currently held by Aljamain Sterling.

Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) defended his belt at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, stopping T.J. Dillashaw by TKO. It was another successful defense for a champion that had previously been written off and accused of “faking an injury” after his first bout against Petr Yan ended in a DQ.

For the first time in over three years, Henry Cejudo is the projected underdog in a hypothetical bout with Aljamain Sterling, according to Best Fight Odds, as Sterling has opened as a -120 favorite compared to Cejudo at +100, making the action on the fight extremely compelling.

Cejudo has had an extensive run at flyweight and bantamweight throughout his UFC career. His run includes victories against Marlon Moraes, Demetrious Johnson, Wilson Reis and Sergio Pettis, just to name a few. As for the reigning champ, Cory Sandhagen, Pedro Munhoz and Jimmie Rivera are just a few of the names that have fallen victim to Aljamain Sterling’s well-rounded skillset.

Whoever wins the fight, in all likelihood, will be considered the bantamweight GOAT. Both men have had illustrious careers and have defined their own legacies, as this would solidify the cherry on top of the sundae, if you will.

The bout has not been agreed upon just yet, nor is a venue or date set. However, with UFC’s 2023 schedule ramping up and 2022’s winding down, adding another title fight to the mix certainly doesn’t seem like a bad idea.

Who would win this dream superfight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, Penn Nation!