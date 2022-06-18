UFC Austin loses co-main event between Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon

Tonight’s UFC Austin fight card just lost it’s co-main event as Donald Cerrone will no longer be fighting Joe Lauzon.

The veteran lightweight standouts were expected to collide this evening in a fan-friendly affair. However, MMA Journalist Ariel Helwani recently took to Twitter where he revealed that the Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon fight has been called off.

Pretty wild. Last month, canceled on fight day because Cerrone got sick. Today, canceled on fight day because of a health issue with Lauzon. He weighed in yesterday but didn’t show up to the ceremonials because he wasn’t feeling well. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 18, 2022

“Cerrone – Lauzon is off. Again. Pretty wild. Last month, canceled on fight day because Cerrone got sick. Today, canceled on fight day because of a health issue with Lauzon. He weighed in yesterday but didn’t show up to the ceremonials because he wasn’t feeling well.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Donald Cerrone would have been looking to snap a six-fight losing skid this evening. Cowboy’s last victory came in May of 2019 when he defeated the now retired Al laquinta (14-7 MMA).

Meanwhile, Joe Lauzon was supposed to be competing for the first time since October of 2019 where he defeated Jonathan Pearce (12-4 MMA) by technical knockout.

UFC officials will likely look to rebook the ‘Cerrone vs. Lauzon’ bout as soon as possible.

When asked by ‘The Underground‘ about the bout between Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon, UFC President Dana White had this to say:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“They’re a different story. That one should be the loser probably packs it up and rides off into the sunset. That I would agree with.”

Who were you picking to win tonight’s Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon bout before it got canceled? Share your thoughts in the comment section below Penn Nation!