Sean O’Malley discusses his relationship with UFC commentator Daniel Cormier: “I think he truly, deep down, wants to see me lose”

UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley believes that Daniel Cormier wants him to lose.

‘Sugar’ is scheduled to return next month against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276. The bout is expected to be the biggest test of the 27-year-old’s career to date. He’s also looking to expand his winning streak to three. During that stretch, he’s scored wins over Raulian Paiva, Kris Moutinho, and Thomas Almeida.

Ahead of his return, Sean O’Malley has discussed his issue with UFC commentary. Specifically, he’s voiced his displeasure with UFC commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier.

Sean O’Malley has revealed the two men drive him crazy when discussing his 2020 loss to Marlon Vera. For his part, Daniel Cormier explained the commentary on the DC & RC podcast. ‘DC’ explained that he discusses the Marlon Vera loss because that is the only time fans have seen ‘Sugar’ compromised.

Now, on the BroMalley podcast, Sean O’Malley has discussed his relationship with Daniel Cormier. The UFC bantamweight contender revealed that he believes that ‘DC’ wants him to lose. However, he also grants that he would want to see him lose too.

The main reason is that like Jon Jones, Sean O’Malley is tall. For that reason, ‘Sugar’ understands that Daniel Cormier may not like him so much.

“I think DC and I would get along, but it is what it is. I think he truly, deep down, wants to see me lose. For whatever it is. I already said it, it’s because I remind him of Jon Jones because I’m 6’6. DC wants to see me lose. It’s okay, I’m not mad about it, I get it. I’d want to see me lose too, you know what I mean?” (h/t SportsKeeda)

